ISLAMABAD: In the daily statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), COVID-19 has claimed 57 new lives, during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,613 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan has conducted 57,131 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,613 persons tested positive for the disease. The country has conducted overall 18,110,457 tests to diagnose the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.32% as compared to yesterday’s 6.47 per cent.

The NCOC said 5,606 people are in critical condition.

The country has so far administered 61,724,580 COVID-19 doses out of which 19,427,419 have been completely vaccinated and 47,054,090 partial COVID-19 doses have been administered.

According to a new study, COVID-19 symptoms that persist long after infection, known as “long COVID”, has been tied to a higher risk for new kidney problems.

Analyzing data on more than 1.7 million U.S. veterans, including nearly 90,000 COVID-19 survivors with symptoms lasting at least 30 days, researchers found the “long haulers” were at higher risk for new kidney problems compared to people who had not been infected with the coronavirus.