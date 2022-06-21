DELHI, NEW DELHI: The number of reported new COVID-19 cases in India continues to increase, with 9,923 instances added in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 43,319,396, according to figures issued on Tuesday by the federal health ministry.

COVID-19 has began to increase again in the South Asian country, surpassing the 13,000-case milestone a few days ago after decreasing to roughly 2,000 new cases per day until a few weeks ago.

In addition, 17 more people have died as a result of the epidemic since Monday morning, bringing the total number of people who have died to 524,890.

According to the federal health ministry, the country’s daily positivity rate is 2.55 percent, and the weekly positivity rate is 2.67 percent.

In the country, there are currently 79,313 active COVID-19 cases, a rise of 2,613 in the last 24 hours.

In India, 42,715,193 COVID-19 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals, with 7,293 cases discharged within the last 24 hours.