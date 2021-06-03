ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 57 more people across the country over the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 20,308.

Due to concrete steps taken by the government, the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity ratio is continuously declining in the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the national tally of confirmed cases rose to 903,599 with 3,060 more testing positive for the virus during the same period.

Statistics 24 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,670

Positive Cases: 3060

Positivity % : 5.21%

Deaths : 57 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 24, 2021

A total of 58,670 samples were tested, out of which 3,060 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio was recorded at 5.21%. 820,374 people recuperated from the disease so far.

There were 4,763 infected patients in critical care in various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 334,760 COVID-19 cases, Sindh 309,647 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 129,883, Islamabad 80,418, Balochistan 24,583, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,808 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,500. Meanwhile, Pakistan on Sunday received another 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China.

According to details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight PK 6853 airlifted another batch of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Capital International Airport Beijing to Islamabad.