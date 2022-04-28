<!-- wp:image {"width":913,"height":522} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-04-28\/414046_2491458_updates.jpg" alt="PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addressing party workers in Lahore. \u2014 Screengrab\/ Geo News" width="913" height="522"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Continuing her attack <\/a>against Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the courts of the country had to be opened at 12am in the night because the former prime minister had launched a \u201csuicide attack\u201d on the Constitution.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Addressing party workers in Lahore, Maryam told the PTI chairman that her father, PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif would end his politics.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHis (Imran Khan) name should be [changed to] king of liars as he has never spoken the truth,\u201d said Maryam. She added that the former prime minister was "crying" ever since he lost power.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhen the time came to play the last ball he ran away from the ground. When the time came for the last over he did not leave the pavilion,\u201d Maryam told her party workers.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The PML-N leader said that the former prime minister with an <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>questions why the courts were opened at 12 in the night.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe courts were opened at 12 because you launched a suicide attack on the Constitution,\u201d said the PML-N leader. She also added that the PTI chairman felt that if he \u201cwould trample the court orders\u201d, the court would \u201ckeep looking\u201d at its face.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>She alleged that the PTI lawmakers acted like \u201cthugs\u201d in the National and Punjab Assembly.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cDo they act like this with their parents as well?\u201d asked Maryam. She claimed that President Arif Alvi, Governor Punjab Omar Sarfaraz Cheemz, former speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri were acting like the PTI chairman\u2019s \u201cemployees\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cYour employees committed treason against the Constitution,\u201d claimed the PML-N leader. She added that her cousin Hamza Shehbaz would take oath as the chief minister of Punjab.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhen you failed you came up with a fake letter,\u201d Maryam said while berating Imran Khan. She added that Imran Khan got a \u201cbefitting reply\u201d form the state and the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">National Security Committee<\/a> on the letter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIf institutions are standing with the Constitution then it is a good thing. Why is Imran Khan crying?\u201d asked Maryam. She claimed that the PTI chairman was \u201ccrying\u201d because he has a habit of passing exams by cheating.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Earlier Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz accused the PTI chairman of making false promises and assured the PML-N workers that Imran Khan would not be allowed to hide behind \u201cfake tears\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cMaryam Nawaz, Hanif Abbasi, Rana Iqbal and I were sent to prison. They could not prove an ounce of corruption in four years,\u201d said Hamza. He added that the PTI chairman will not be given an opportunity to run away.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->