ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, had his temporary bail increased by two courts on Monday—one dealing with banking, the other with counter terrorism.During today’s hearing in the party’s illegal funding issue, Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen increased the PTI leader’s bail until November 10.

The PTI leader is in Lahore leading the long march, according to a plea for exemption from court attendance made by Khan’s attorney Intizar Panjhota. He said, “Imran Khan is the leader of a political party and is leading a march. “We just ask for the exemption for today since Imran Khan usually shows up to every hearing,” they claim.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the prosecutor, requested that the court reject the attorney’s plea.Imran Khan being on a march and unable to appear in court was not warranted, he said.Following the hearing, the judge reserved judgement and agreed to the plea for absence from court appearances.

The suspects implicated in the case, Yunus Ali Raza, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Faisal Maqbool, all had their interim bail requests heard by the court.Shah Khawar, the PTI’s legal representative, was asked by the judge if he intended to participate in the argument. In addition, she inquired as to the total quantity of bails.There are four of them, the assistant counsel announced at this point.

Case of terrorism

Khan’s interim bail in the terrorism case filed against him for violating section 144 and interfering in state affairs was also extended by an anti-terrorism court till November 9.Babar Awan, the PTI chief’s attorney, arrived in court.

In the terrorism case that was registered with Tarnol police station, the court heard the application for bail. Awan submitted a plea, which the court granted, asking for Khan to be excused from hearing.The hearing was postponed until November 9 by the court.