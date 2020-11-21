KARACHI: Former vice-chairman Fisheries Cooperative Society Sultan Qamar Siddiqui on Saturday set free by an accountability court in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income.

The verdict was given by the accountability court after hearing the reference for four years. Siddiqui was released as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove the charges against him.

The accountability watchdog initiated investigation against former chairman Fishermen’s Cooperative Society Nisar Morai, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and others on allegations of more than 400 illegal appointments and embezzlement of funds worth over Rs 500 million.

After arrest in 2016, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui had made startling revelations.

The JIT report had said Siddiqui purchased two Kalashnikovs in the year 2009, whereas, 25 sub-machine guns were taken out of the police arms depot, which were later handed over to Uzair Baloch.

Sultan Qamar Siddiqui had confessed that 30 to 40 per cent commission was being taken on every contract in fisheries, while at least 40 ghost employees were working in the Fishermen Cooperative Society during his tenure.