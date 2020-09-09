Court seeks arguments on Zardari’s plea for quashing NAB case

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court here on Tuesday sought arguments on an application filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking to quash the Thatta water supply reference filed against him and others by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The accountability judge adjourned the hearing of the case until September 17 after an associate of Faroof H Naek, the former president’s lawyer, appeared in court and sought time on his behalf to forward arguments in the case. The court, granting the request, adjourned the hearing with directions for the counsel to forward arguments on next hearing. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the case pertains to illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor, Harish & Co. Zardari was released after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Dec 11, last year, on medical grounds.