ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad ruled on Saturday that the plea asking for the marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to be declared illegal was inadmissible.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi, an attorney for the petitioner, said before Civil Judge Nasir Minullah that Bushra Bibi was in Iddat in January 2018 because she had recently had a divorce. The idea that getting married on January 1 would help Imran Khan win the prime ministership was false, he added, because marriage was forbidden during the Iddat era.

Why did they perform a second nikkah ceremony if the marriage was legal? The fraud began in Bani Gala, and the wedding happened in Lahore, he continued.

If Imran Khan’s marriage took place in Lahore, the judge questioned how it came under the authority of this court.

The court was informed by attorney Raja Rizwan Abbasi that the nikkahkhawan was taken from Islamabad. The court declared the case to be out of its jurisdiction and inadmissible.