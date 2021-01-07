ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Thursday has rejected the appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption reference.

During the proceedings, the accountability court judge Azam Khan has accepted exemption from the hearing plea of the PML-N leader.Previously, accountability court had indicted Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG case.

The court indicted the accused and handed over the charge sheet; however, former Prime Minister Abbasi pleaded not guilty. It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against nine suspects – including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi – in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract case in an Islamabad’s accountability court. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is on bail granted by Islamabad High Court against surety bonds of Rs10 million.