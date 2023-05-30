Tehran: Journalist Elah Mohammadi, who informed the world about the death of a young Kurdish girl Mehsa Amini in police custody in Iran, is facing trial by the government.

According to the news agency, female journalist Ella Mohammadi was presented in a court of Iran. She is one of the two female journalists who were arrested for reporting on the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The lawyer of 36-year-old Elah Mohammadi, who is associated with the daily Hum Mahin, said that the first hearing of the case was held in a closed room.

The two journalists were arrested last September after covering Mehsa Amini’s funeral in Iran’s Kurdistan province and were given access to a lawyer for the first time.

It should be remembered that Mahsa Amini was arrested by the police for not wearing a hijab properly and his condition deteriorated at the police station. After a day of treatment in the hospital, she passed away.

After the news of Mehsa Amini’s death in police custody, large-scale protests started not only in the country but across the world. More than 500 people were killed in these protests in Iran, including policemen.

Many people involved in the protest are still imprisoned and more than 5 protesters have been hanged.