KARACHI: Dania Shah, the late TV host Aamir Liaquat’s wife, was ordered to be released by a court on Tuesday after she was detained on suspicion of leaking an offensive footage of her late husband.

Justice Omar Sial presided over a single-member bench that decided on Dania’s plea, granting her bail and ordering her release from custody.

Liaqat Gabol, Dania’s attorney, had contended that Dania did not own the phone numbers used to distribute the films.

Dania should be released on bond, he continued, because the evidence against her is thin.

Liaquat’s first marriage’s daughter filed a complaint against Dania, which led to her detention. The offender was mandated by the court to post a Rs. 200 000 surety bail.