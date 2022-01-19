LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Khalil Ahmad Khan has ordered return to Czech fashion model Tereza Hluskova of the articles confiscated during her search on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Hluskova had been handed down imprisonment for over eight years by a trial court for attempting to smuggle contraband from Lahore to Abu Dhabi.

A Lahore High Court bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi set aside the sentence and ordered release of the convict after the prosecution failed to establish the case against her.

The additional district and sessions judge ordered the authorities concerned to hand over identity card of the Czech Republic, passport, mobile phone, purse and other items that were not cased property