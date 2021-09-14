KARACHI: An accountability court heard NAB reference against a gang of con-men involved in grabbing huge money from bureaucrats impersonating as Chairman and DG NAB Karachi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against accused Amir Hussain, Shoaib Chandio, Shahid Solangi and Khalid Solangi involved in the cheating game.

The bureau on Tuesday failed to submit report about the accused not appearing in the case hearing. The court ordered the NAB officials to file the report in the next hearing of the case and adjourned further hearing of the reference till September 27.

Two accused Shahid and Khalid Solangi were not being appeared before the court in the reference. According to the NAB, accused had extorted 10.7 million amount from Special Secretary Home Department Aamir Khursheed, 25.4 million money from Shakeel Mahar impersonating as director general NAB Karachi.

The accused also grabbed money from the VC NED University Sarosh Hashmat, according to the NAB.

The accused sent plundered money with illegal channels of money transfer, Hawala and Hundi, to abroad. The accused transferred 9.4 million rupees to overseas, according to the reference filed by the accountability bureau.

Recently the Sindh High Court had turned down the bail petition of Amir, son of Khalid Solangi, the ring leader of the impersonating gang.