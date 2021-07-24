ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday granted two days physical remand of Noor Mukadam’s murder accused Zahir Jaffar to police.

Duty Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha announced verdict over the police’s plea for more physical remand of the accused. “Who is the investigation officer of the case,” the magistrate questioned.

“We have recovered the murder weapon pistol, iron punch, cigarette and the blood sample,” state prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court. “Still we have to recover clothes of the victim and mobile phones of the accused and the victim,” prosecutor further said.

Senior lawyer Shah Khawar informed the court that he was representing the complainant. ” It is necessary to recover the mobile phone,” the lawyer said.

The post-mortem report of Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad.

The report revealed that she had assault marks on her body and was slaughtered.

Islamabad police has sought the interior ministry’s approval to place the name of Zahir Jaffar, the prime accused in the murder case of Noor Mukadam, on the exit control list (ECL). On July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend in the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.