RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) criticised the administration for poor management on Friday, claiming that the city’s highways were closed, residents were severely disrupted, and the administration was dozing off.

A plea challenging the closure of roadways and educational facilities as a result of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests at various locations in Rawalpindi was heard by Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of the LHC Rawalpindi bench. Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Rawalpindi, and SSP Operations all attended the hearing.

LHC was incredibly upset about the closure of the highways and the schools.The court questioned Commissioner Rawalpindi about his role in facilitating those who block roads and ordered him to provide a written testimony so that legal action could be taken against the offenders.

The court also enquired as to why he did nothing.The LHC Rawalpindi bench, in the meantime, ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and that action be taken against those responsible in addition to adjourning the hearing until November 16.