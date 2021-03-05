ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Friday has decided to indict Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other accused in kidney hill reference on March 16.



During the hearing, judge Muhammad Bashir asked about the registration of supplementary reference by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) representative over which, the anti-graft watchdog requested the court to carry on proceedings on this reference.

The deputy chairman has denied the allegation of benami transactions and said that the money trail of every deal is available.



Subsequently, the court has directed Saleem Mandviwalla, Ejaz Haroon, Tariq Mahmood and other accused to attend the hearing on March 16 for indictment.

Previously, the accountability court had ordered NAB to file supplementary reference and provide its copies to the accused.

According to the NAB’s kidney hill plots allotment case, Saleem Mandviwalla had facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands to Omni Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul Ghani Majeed.

NAB stated that Ejaz Haroon had prepared backdated files of the plots and got hefty amount in exchange for the plots.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that Saleem Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon had received Rs140 million through fake bank accounts.