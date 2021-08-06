KARACHI: Court on Friday acquitted Former Sindh home minister Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza and 27 others in a case pertaining to attacking a police station in Badin in 2015. The court has announced the verdict after six years. Meanwhile, responding to the decision, Zulfiqar Mirza has alleged that the Sindh authorities had lodged baseless case against him due to political revenge. Earlier in April 2021, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had also acquitted the former Sindh home minister and his 51 aides in the same case. It is to be mentioned here that Zulfiqar Mirza, along with his 51 accomplices, was charged with storming a police station, abusing police officers, blocking a road and damaging property during a sit-in on May 3, 2015.