KARACHI: An accountability court on Monday acquitted seven accused over lack of evidence in Sindh Medical College (SMC) fake admissions reference,The court announced the verdict on the fake admissions reference after six years.

The acquitted seven accused included former principal Akbar Haider, Dr Shamsher, Abdul Hadi Siddiqui and Prof. Syed NaseeruddinRemaining three accused in the scam, Bashir Memon, Inkisar ul Haq and Jameel Asghar have died during the hearing period, prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said.

The accused were alleged of giving fake admissions to students in the medical college, NAB prosecutor said.“The complaint of the matter was sent from then governor of Sindh to the bureau”, NAB prosecutor said.Fake admissions to the students were given in Year 2001 and 2002.

There have been reports of fake admissions to the medical college against a payment of Rs five to Rs seven lacs per admission, according to the NAB reference.Fake admit cards, ID and enrollment cards were got issued from the University of Karachi, according to the accountability reference.