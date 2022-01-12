LAHORE: A man going for the hearing of a murder case and his wife were shot dead, while their son was injured after a chase in the Kahna area.

The attack took place yards away from the Kahna police station and CIA office.

The attackers reportedly continued firing for about 20 minutes.

Salamat Ali, a resident of Rehan Garden area, his wife Zubeida Bibi, son Atif and daughter Ayesha were going in a car to appear in a court in the morning when the assailants opened indiscriminate fire on their car, killing the couple on the spot.

The victims’ son Atif Salamat ran for his life and took refuge in a shop, but the attackers chased him after the double murder and opened fire on him, injuring him severely.

His sister Ayesha took refuge in a madrassa and saved her life.

The killers fled the scene while continuing the firing after the attack that lasted about 20 minutes, witnesses said.

Despite the incident taking place in front of Kahna police station, the police arrived at the spot after some time. They gathered evidence from the spot and shifted the bodies to a morgue.

The injured was shifted to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report on the incident.

Speaking to the media, the Model Town Investigation SP said the incident of double murder appeared to be a result of enmity.

A murder cum abduction case was registered against the victim Salamat and his sons and they were going to appear in the hearing when they were attacked.

Both Salamat and his son Atif were on bail, while his other son, Aqib, was in jail.

The official said CCTV footage had been obtained from the location, with the help of which the attackers would soon be arrested.

