ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that Pakistan s journey of development will accelerate with each passing year.

In a statement on Twitter, Asad Umar said that three years ago on this day, Prime Minister Imran Khan took charge of the country in the most difficult circumstances.

He said that the results of the prime minister s sincerity and hard work have started to bear fruits, Inshallah (God willing), Pakistan s development journey will accelerate with each passing year.