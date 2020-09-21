Country gears up for anti-polio drive starting today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to launch an anti-polio campaign in the country from Monday (today).The duration of the campaign is different in different provinces. A five-day anti-polio campaign will be started in Punjab from today (Monday). During the campaign, more than 19 million children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine across the province. Punjab Health Department has constituted 48,000 teams for the campaign.The anti-polio campaign in Karachi will continue for seven days in the city. A review meeting for the drive, chaired by Commissioner Karachi Suhail Rajput held on Sunday to overview the arrangements for the anti-polio drive. The commissioner will launch the campaign at a health centre on Monday.All preparations for the polio vaccination drive have been completed. It was decided in a meeting to send special teams at eight sensitive union councils of the city. In the anti-polio campaign 2.2 million children will be administered polio vaccine drops in the city, the Commissioner said. Over 6000 teams with more than 2000 supervisors will participate in the polio vaccination campaign. The meeting also decided to provide maximum security to vaccination teams. The campaign would be launched in all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan. The sources in the health ministry said that there would be two catch-up days during the campaign aimed at vaccinating children left behind during the drive. Overall 39.6 million children would be administered polio drops during the campaign, they said adding 270,000 polio workers will take part in the drive. Strict adherence to the standard operating system (SOPs) would be ensured in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak under which it will be essential to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers. TLTP