Islamabad: The meeting of the Council of Common Interests has been convened on May 2, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

According to the details, this will be the 52nd meeting of the Council of Common Interests. The Secretariat of the Council of Common Interests has issued a notification calling the meeting.

24 participants, including the four Chief Ministers and federal ministers, have been invited to the meeting on a special invitation.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had announced that the controversial canal project would be taken to the Council of Common Interests and decided to convene the meeting on May 2.

While talking to the media along with Bilawal Bhutto after meeting the Pakistan Peoples Party delegation, the Prime Minister said that canals will not be built until mutual consent is reached in the Council of Common Interests meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto thanked Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for listening to the concerns of the PPP and the people of Sindh and taking steps.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has addressed the protests to a sufficient extent, and the decisions will be ratified when the meeting of the Council of Common Interests is convened.