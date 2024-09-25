Famous Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut this year at Met Gala 2024 where she wore a unique 23 feet long saree which became the center of attention during the event.

This saree used 3D panel work and sequins along with flowers.

Alia Bhatt revealed that the embellished saree was the result of the labor of 163 artisans, which took 1905 hours to make and was all done by hand.

While participating in the comedy show, Alia Bhatt mentioned an interesting problem with the saree and said that due to the long and heavy saree, she could not go to the washroom for 6 hours during the event.

Alia Bhatt shared the experience with a laugh and said that it becomes almost impossible to go to the washroom after wearing such clothes.