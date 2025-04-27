Karachi: The ongoing crisis in the cotton sector due to non-availability of the desired price for cotton in Pakistan’s cotton markets has not given any momentum to cotton cultivation, even though the water situation in most cotton zones has already improved. Due to these factors, it is feared that during the cotton year 2025-26, local textile mills will once again have to rely on imported cotton worth billions of dollars.

Chairman Cotton Ginners Forum Ehsan-ul-Haq said that despite the efforts of all major stakeholders of the cotton industry including Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association and APTMA and the recommendations of the ministerial committee formed on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the entire cotton industry is facing a historic economic crisis due to the non-abolition of the Export Facilitation Scheme and in this context, the PCGA has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of it as a last hope in a formal written appeal.

PCGA is trying to ensure that the above issue is resolved so that Pakistan’s cotton industry can be fully functional again. He said that due to record imports of cotton, cotton yarn and grey cloth in the past few years, due to the historic decline in domestic cotton and cotton prices, Pakistan will also have to import edible oil worth billions of dollars this year due to the decrease in cotton cultivation.

Despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s clear assurances to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about not building canals, sit-ins are still ongoing on most of the main highways of Sindh, which has caused billions of dollars in losses to the country’s agriculture and other sectors, and hundreds of containers of textiles and other export products have been stranded for the past two weeks. Due to the above factors, there is a fear that the country’s exports worth several million dollars will be affected.

He said that all representative organizations of exporters have demanded the Prime Minister to open the main highways on an emergency basis. He said that the positive effects of the improvement in cotton prices at the global level last week were also felt in Pakistan, and some improvement was seen in cotton trading at the local level, due to which the price of cotton per maund increased slightly to the level of 17,000 to 17,500 rupees.