By Abdul Rahman

ISLAMABAD: Corruption has been revealed in the Islamabad Traffic Police by appointing favored people to important positions for a long time. A senior official in the Islamabad Traffic Police Office told Daily “The Patriot” that according to the rotation policy, despite the existence of exchange rolls after three years, they are not implemented.

And often the roles are bypassed in a specific way. He said that for the last 10 years, a certain mafia is running the affairs of Islamabad Traffic Police. And according to the rotation policy, the charge is left for a few days after transfer and then the OSI’s of other branches are transferred again to a specific seat in ITP by bribing.According to him, the mafia in important positions in the traffic police is involved in various irregularities.

There are serious irregularities in important matters including posting of personnel at specific places, licensing, repair and maintenance of vehicles and motorcycles, purchase and distribution of petrol and diesel, purchase of goods against PEPRA rules. He further informed that the income and expenditure from Islamabad Traffic Police Radio Station.

It is common practice to charge more than the fixed challan fee for violations. And at rush places, traffic officials have also hired Easypaisa vendors to collect challans on the spot. IG Islamabad and SSP Traffic can confirm the allegations by asking for the records of the officers and personnel posted in the ITP office, the period of posting here and the field posting. And it is also very easy to expose officials involved in other irregularities through special audit.

An attempt was made to take a stand from the SP Traffic, Spokesman Traffic Police, Inspector Headquarters on the allegations pointed out by the responsible person in an important position, but the three officers were not found present in their offices.