Corruption free Pakistan our main agenda: Imran Khan

Prime Minister formally launches S.K. Niazi’s book ‘Halqa-e-Ahbab’

Imran Khan honest leader, will bring economic prosperity in Pakistan: S. K. Niazi

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: To make Pakistan corruption free is the main agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, strong and stable economy by interacting foreign direct investment, providing best economic atmosphere to industry sectors are some of the main targets of incumbent government.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in an exclusive interview with Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News Sardar Khan Niazi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that he is well aware with the issue media is facing and very soon all the issues media is facing will be addressed. Sardar Khan Niazi presented his book ‘Halqa-e-Ahbab’ to Imran Khan, Prime Minister lauded Code of Conduct of Roze News and says Pakistan Group of Newspapers has highlighted many scandals of corruption. It happened for the very first time that Prime Minister of Pakistan has launched a book. Imran Khan cut the ribbon on the occasion of book launching. Imran Khan said that he is very proud to be Niazi and he showed his pleasure that his father’s interview is also published in the Sardar Khan Niazi’s book ‘Halqa-e-Ahbab’. He said that his columns are also part of the book and his columns are basically his agenda and soul of his political movement that brought PTI in the helm of power. He said that new generation can learn a lot from this book and he said I will suggest to youngsters who want to know about my political struggle to read my columns in the book ‘Halqa-e-Ahbab’.

Sardar Khan Niazi said that Imran Khan is an honest person and he will be the leader who will put Pakistan on the path of economic prosperity and stability. He said that incumbent government is trying best to stabilize economy and in coming days people will see positive results.

Imran Khan said that government has seen hard times and now all segments of society will see very positive impact in near future. He said that new jobs will be created; new houses will be constructed for the deserving people. He said that it is his dream to make Pakistan a state like a welfare state of Madina.

It is pertinent to mention here that numbers of politicians including Dr. Fadous Ashiq Awan and many renowned journalists have recommended Sardar Khan Niazi’s book that portrays a comprehensive picture of Pakistani politics.