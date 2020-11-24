RAWALPINDI : The 237th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at General Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control (LOC) and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The forum also took a comprehensive overview of the positive progress in Afghan Peace Process. The meeting showed serious concern in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsored terrorism and efforts to destabilize Pakistan. Indian efforts to sabotage CPEC, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organizations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in AJK, GB and Balochistan are an affront to peace and security in the region, forum emphasised. Deliberating upon recent surge in Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) by the Indian Army, forum resolved to take all measures necessary to protect innocent population living along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting civil population. Forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure. Forum also deliberated upon the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of 2nd wave.

On the occasion, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort. He said that Pakistan Army with support of state institutions and the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges. “It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability & prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” the army chief concluded.