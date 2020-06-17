Corps Commander’s Conference reviews overall security situation

RAWALPINDI : Corps Commander’s Conference was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi Wednesday and was briefed on national and regional security situation. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of ongoing Afghan Peace Process along the Western Border and resolved to keep supporting the normalization process through national institutions. Noting the Indian aggression, forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits. The Forum also discussed Army’s ongoing support to government against COVID-19, locust threat, polio campaign and ways to improve the same, within available resources. It was underlined that COVID-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observing basic procedures and discipline.