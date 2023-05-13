Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Punjab government to act quickly and arrest the vandals within 72 hours after visiting the Corps Commander House in Lahore, which was looted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstrators.

The PM addressed the nation after presiding over a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore. “I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties,” he said.

While presiding over a meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority in Lahore, PM Sharif issued the instructions. Additionally, he went to the damaged Jinnah House.

According to PM Shehbaz, Jinnah House was destroyed by fire, and the entire country was distraught over the unfortunate event.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, came under fire from him, calling him and his “mob” anti-Pakistan elements. He suggested that the offenders should be dealt with harshly.

PM claimed that in the most recent attack on installations, the PTI miscreants had accomplished what terrorists had failed to do in 75 years. He claimed that a scheme resulted in harm to government property.