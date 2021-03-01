Symptoms, how to contact the authorities and news updates

Number of confirmed cases as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020

Pakistan: 581,365 (1,392 new)

Islamabad: 44,373

Sindh: 258,266

Punjab: 172,054

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 72,424

Balochistan: 19,049

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 10,243

Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,956

Tests done as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020

Total: 8,990,176

Over 24 hours: 38,338

Positivity rate:

Active cases: 22,098

Critical cases: 1,568 (6 new)

Deaths from the virus as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020

So far, 12,896 people have died of the virus in Pakistan. (36 new)

Islamabad: 501

Punjab: 5,363

Sindh: 4,350

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 2,079

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 301

Balochistan: 200

Gilgit-Baltistan: 102

In memoriam: Names of health workers who died fighting COVID-19

Recoveries as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020

So far, 546,371 (1,094 new) people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.

Islamabad: 42,085

Sindh: 241,864

Punjab: 161,469

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 68,128

Balochistan: 18,754

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 9,228

Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,843

Vaccine news

All vaccine updates can be found here.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?Cough (usually dry), fever, difficulty breathing, muscle aches and pains, tiredness, loss of taste and smell, chest pain

Which authorities should I contact?

Your government helplines

What will they do?

They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.

If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.

Punjab:

All Divisional Headquarters hospitals

Lahore: Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Shaukat Khanum and Chughtai Lab

Sindh:

Karachi: AKUH Karachi, Dow OJHA, Indus Hospital, SIUT, Chughtai Lab, PNS Shifa, Essa Lab, Civil Hospital, Liaquat National, Ziauddin Hospital

Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital

Khairpur: GIMS

Larkana: CMCH

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Peshawar: Khyber Medical University, Hayatabad Medical Complex, RMI, NWGH, Anwar Lab

Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

Abbottabad: ATH

DI Khan: MMTH

Balochistan:

Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital

Taftan: Mobile testing unit

Gilgit-Baltistan:

Skardu: CMCH

Gilgit: DHQ

Islamabad: PIMS, NIH

Azad Jammu and Kashmir:

Muzaffarabad: Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences

Isolation wards and centres in Pakistan

Sindh:

1. AKUH Karachi

2.JPMC, Karachi

3.Dow OJHA, Karachi

4.Civil Hospital, Karachi

5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad

6. PMCH Nawabshah

7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

8. GMMMC Sukkur

9. CMCH Larkana

10. Expo Centre Karachi

Punjab:

1.Mayo Hospital Lahore

2. PKLI Centre Lahore

3. Expo Centre Field Hospital Lahore

4. Nishtar Hospital Multan

5. Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot

6. Allied Teaching Hospital, Faisalabad

7. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

1. Khyber Medical University, Peshawar

2. Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar

3. RMI, Peshawar

4. NWGH, Peshawar

5. Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals

6. Abbottabad: ATH

7. DI Khan: MMTH

Balochistan:

1. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta

2. Prince Fahad/ DHQ Hospital, Dalbandin, Chaghi

3. Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Lasbela

4. DHQ Hospital, Uthal, Lasbela

5. DHQ Hospital Gwadar

6. Red Crecent Hospital, Gwadar

7. GDA Hospital, Gwadar

8. GDA Hospital, Gwadar

9. DHQ Teaching Hospital, Turbat

What treatment approaches has Pakistan used for COVID-19 so far?

Doctors in Pakistan are trying a number of different approaches including:

1. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

2. Remdesivir

3. Steroids

4. Tocilizumab and Sarilumab

5. Convalescent plasma or immunoglobulins

6. Proning

7. Lopinavir/ritonavir

8. Radiology for diagnosis