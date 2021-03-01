Symptoms, how to contact the authorities and news updates
Number of confirmed cases as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020
Pakistan: 581,365 (1,392 new)
Islamabad: 44,373
Sindh: 258,266
Punjab: 172,054
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 72,424
Balochistan: 19,049
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 10,243
Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,956
Tests done as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020
Total: 8,990,176
Over 24 hours: 38,338
Positivity rate:
Active cases: 22,098
Critical cases: 1,568 (6 new)
Deaths from the virus as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020
So far, 12,896 people have died of the virus in Pakistan. (36 new)
Islamabad: 501
Punjab: 5,363
Sindh: 4,350
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 2,079
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 301
Balochistan: 200
Gilgit-Baltistan: 102
In memoriam: Names of health workers who died fighting COVID-19
Recoveries as of 12:00pm, Monday, March 1, 2020
So far, 546,371 (1,094 new) people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.
Islamabad: 42,085
Sindh: 241,864
Punjab: 161,469
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 68,128
Balochistan: 18,754
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 9,228
Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,843
Vaccine news
All vaccine updates can be found here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?Cough (usually dry), fever, difficulty breathing, muscle aches and pains, tiredness, loss of taste and smell, chest pain
Which authorities should I contact?
Your government helplines
What will they do?
They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.
If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.
Punjab:
All Divisional Headquarters hospitals
Lahore: Mayo Hospital, Expo Centre, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Shaukat Khanum and Chughtai Lab
Sindh:
Karachi: AKUH Karachi, Dow OJHA, Indus Hospital, SIUT, Chughtai Lab, PNS Shifa, Essa Lab, Civil Hospital, Liaquat National, Ziauddin Hospital
Hyderabad: LUMHS Hospital
Khairpur: GIMS
Larkana: CMCH
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:
Peshawar: Khyber Medical University, Hayatabad Medical Complex, RMI, NWGH, Anwar Lab
Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals
Abbottabad: ATH
DI Khan: MMTH
Balochistan:
Quetta: Fatima Jinnah Hospital
Taftan: Mobile testing unit
Gilgit-Baltistan:
Skardu: CMCH
Gilgit: DHQ
Islamabad: PIMS, NIH
Azad Jammu and Kashmir:
Muzaffarabad: Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences
Isolation wards and centres in Pakistan
Sindh:
1. AKUH Karachi
2.JPMC, Karachi
3.Dow OJHA, Karachi
4.Civil Hospital, Karachi
5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad
6. PMCH Nawabshah
7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
8. GMMMC Sukkur
9. CMCH Larkana
10. Expo Centre Karachi
Punjab:
1.Mayo Hospital Lahore
2. PKLI Centre Lahore
3. Expo Centre Field Hospital Lahore
4. Nishtar Hospital Multan
5. Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot
6. Allied Teaching Hospital, Faisalabad
7. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:
1. Khyber Medical University, Peshawar
2. Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar
3. RMI, Peshawar
4. NWGH, Peshawar
5. Swat: Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals
6. Abbottabad: ATH
7. DI Khan: MMTH
Balochistan:
1. Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta
2. Prince Fahad/ DHQ Hospital, Dalbandin, Chaghi
3. Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Lasbela
4. DHQ Hospital, Uthal, Lasbela
5. DHQ Hospital Gwadar
6. Red Crecent Hospital, Gwadar
7. GDA Hospital, Gwadar
9. DHQ Teaching Hospital, Turbat
What treatment approaches has Pakistan used for COVID-19 so far?
Doctors in Pakistan are trying a number of different approaches including:
1. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine
2. Remdesivir
3. Steroids
4. Tocilizumab and Sarilumab
5. Convalescent plasma or immunoglobulins
6. Proning
7. Lopinavir/ritonavir
8. Radiology for diagnosis