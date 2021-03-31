Number of confirmed cases as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020
Pakistan: 667,957 (4,757 new)
Islamabad: 57,204
Sindh: 265,443
Punjab: 220,392
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 87,055
Balochistan: 19,557
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 12,663
Gilgit-Baltistan: 5,024
Tests done as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020
Total: 10,197,320
Over 24 hours: 43,965
Positivity rate: 10.8
Active cases: 50,397
Critical cases: 3,197 (27 new)
Deaths from the virus as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020
A total of 14,434 people have died of the virus in Pakistan. (78 new)
Islamabad: 568
Punjab: 6,365
Sindh: 4,497
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 2,342
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 352
Balochistan: 207
Gilgit-Baltistan: 103
Recoveries as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020
So far, 603,126 (2,848 new) people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.
Islamabad: 47,458
Sindh: 256,052
Punjab: 188,562
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 76,232
Balochistan: 19,090
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 10,865
Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,867