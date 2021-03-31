Number of confirmed cases as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020

Pakistan: 667,957 (4,757 new)

Islamabad: 57,204

Sindh: 265,443

Punjab: 220,392

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 87,055

Balochistan: 19,557

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 12,663

Gilgit-Baltistan: 5,024

Tests done as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020

Total: 10,197,320

Over 24 hours: 43,965

Positivity rate: 10.8

Active cases: 50,397

Critical cases: 3,197 (27 new)

Deaths from the virus as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020

A total of 14,434 people have died of the virus in Pakistan. (78 new)

Islamabad: 568

Punjab: 6,365

Sindh: 4,497

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 2,342

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 352

Balochistan: 207

Gilgit-Baltistan: 103

Recoveries as of 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2020

So far, 603,126 (2,848 new) people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.

Islamabad: 47,458

Sindh: 256,052

Punjab: 188,562

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 76,232

Balochistan: 19,090

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 10,865

Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,867