All flights to remain suspended until further notice

Saudi government bans entry from air, land and sea ports

KARACHI: All Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been suspended from today until further notice.

The development comes as the Saudi government temporarily suspends entry into the Kingdom after a new strain of the coronavirus was identified in the United Kingdom. The mutation is believed to be more contagious.

A PIA spokesperson said the national carrier suspended 18 flights to and from the Kingdom today on the directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority. These include PK-9739 and PK-9760.

The flight suspension will remain in effect until the Kingdom opens borders again, following which the passengers will be accommodated.

The PIA spokesperson has asked effected passengers to register through the airline’s UAN 11-786-786 with their working phone numbers to receive timely updates.