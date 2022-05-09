<!-- wp:image {"width":925,"height":529} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-09\/415871_8308975_updates.jpg" alt="A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. \u2014 Reuters\/ file" width="925" height="529"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan has detected<\/a> its first case of the Omicron sub-variant, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad reported on Monday, as the public gets back to routine life after Eidul Fitr celebrations without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in two years.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A statement issued by the NIH on Twitter said it detected a case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 through genome sequencing. It said that the new sub-variant is causing increasing number of COVID-19 cases in different countries.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/NIH_Pakistan\/status\/1523583127951912960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1523583130954698752%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geo.tv%2Flatest%2F415871-pakistan-detects-first-case-of-omicron-subvariant<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The NIH advised people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"We strongly recommended getting <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">vaccinated<\/a> and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately," the tweet read.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On March 31, Pakistan announced the closure of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the body which was set up in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyse and process information, transferring all its functions, roles and responsibilities to the NIH.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Pakistan reports 64 new COVID-19 cases<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan reported 64 new COVID-19 cases overnight, official data issued by NIH showed Monday. With the fresh cases, the coronavirus positivity ratio stood at 0.49%. However, no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistanis have more or less not been following any COVID-19 related standard operating procedures since March 31, when the government scrapped all coronavirus restrictions across the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"The pandemic has not ended yet but undergoing the ending phase," the then planning and development minister Asad Umar had said while announcing the decision.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said that the former national COVID-19 body<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> NCOC<\/a> decided to lift all coronavirus restrictions, including protocols for indoor dining, indoor wedding events and markets, sports activities and all the other SOPs across the country after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country in detail.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->