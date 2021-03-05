LAHORE: Pakistan has reported 52 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 587,014. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 13,128 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,579 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Most numbers of casualties have been reported in Punjab.

Till now 259,164 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 175,051 in Punjab, 73,258 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,097 in Balochistan, 45,078 in Islamabad, 10,409 in Azad Kashmir and 4,957 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Country Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % Pakistan 587,014 17,117 556,769 95 % 13,128 2 %

Province Total cases Active cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % AJK 10,409 708 9,393 90 % 308 3 % Islamabad 45,078 2,003 42,571 94 % 504 1 % Gilgit – Baltistan 4,957 5 4,850 98 % 102 2 % Balochistan 19,097 118 18,779 98 % 200 1 % KPK 73,258 2,213 68,946 94 % 2,099 3 % Sindh 259,164 6,281 248,478 96 % 4,405 2 % Punjab 175,051 5,789 163,752 94 % 5,510 3 % Furthermore, 5,510 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,405 in Sindh, 2,099 in KP, 200 in Balochistan, 504 in Islamabad, 308 in Azad Kashmir and 102 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 9,135,393 coronavirus tests and 37,998 in the last 24 hours. 556,769 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,551 patients are in critical condition.