Coronavirus infects 640 more in country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Another 640 new cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country after the tests of 34,544 people over the last twenty-four hours, said National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday. According to the latest data shared by the NCOC, one death has also been reported from the pandemic during this period, lifting the death toll to 6,416. The number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 305,671 with these fresh 640 cases. Out of 305,671 total cases recorded so far, 292,303 people have fully recovered from the disease. There are now 6,952 active cases in the country. So far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country. A total of 837 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 106 are on ventilators. So far, Sindh has reported 133,626 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab, 98,368, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,317, Balochistan, 14,269, Islamabad, 16,124, Gilgit Baltistan, 3,450, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 2,517 cases.Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases has reached 31,042,854. A total of 22,648,127 patients have recovered and 962,423 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,970,044 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,412,565 cases, Brazil has 4,528,347 and Russia has 1,103,399 confirmed cases. Pakistan at present stands at number 18 with 305,671 cases among the list of countries affected by the coronavirus disease. TLTP