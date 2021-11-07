ISLAMABAD: 20 more people succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,538 on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 471 new patients of the viral disease surfaced when 43,348 samples were tested during this period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent, the NCOC said, adding that the number of critical care Covid-19 patients stood at 1,233.

Earlier on November 5, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved a technical supplementary grant worth $190 million to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the procurement of the Covid vaccine.

On October 30, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had said that 40 million citizens have been fully inoculated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the planning and development minister Asad Umar had said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan.”

“The year end target for 2021 was 7 crore people vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crore are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he wrote in the post.