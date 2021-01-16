The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter the UAE Capital for those within the country. The new procedures are effective from Sunday, January 17.

The committee approved allowing entry to the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR/DPI test result. A PCR test is required on day four of entry and day eight.

“The procedures apply to all UAE residents, except those vaccinated in the national vaccination programmes and volunteers in Phase III vaccine clinical trials whose status is active (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app,” the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Saturday.

