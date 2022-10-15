Over the span of three days, at least four people have died after being kidnapped in the South Waziristan region of Wana. Three traders and a police officer were among the dead.

According to police reports, trade leader Riaz Khan was assassinated two days ago after being abducted from Wana’s Rustom Adda neighbourhood.

Another trade leader who had been abducted, Hafizullah, was discovered dead in a different region of the tribal territory.

Saddam Wazir, a police officer, and another person’s bullet-riddled body were discovered yesterday in the Wana tehsil of Barmal.

Several police officers have perished in earlier assaults on law enforcement and tribal veterans.At night, armed assailants continue to assault the Azam Warsak police station.