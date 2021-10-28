ISLAMABAD: A contract signing ceremony on pilot project for blended-e-learning between Federal Directorate of Education and PTCL held on Thursday at Ministry of Federal Education.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and the president PTCL Hatem Bamatraf observed the contract signing ceremony. Initially, the project is piloted for 17 schools, 80 class rooms and 3500 students. The main objective of the project is to assess the research based outcomes through use of different technologies on learning level of students of different grades.

“Mera Sabaq” EdTech partner is providing the contents while PTCL is providing various technology tools including LDE screens, tablets and clickers and integrating everything by establishing technology labs in primary Learning Management System.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood highlighted that ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is making efforts to come up with such initiatives which would not only bridge the digital divide gap by enhancing connectivity but will also strive to adopt technology for enhancing quality of education for the students. He also stated that the new SNC incorporates the use of modern technology for dissemination of quality education.

International agencies including World Bank and UNICEF are also taking interest in this project to assess which technology is more useful to accelerate learning for a specific grade and this research based assessment will be shared with different countries, he added.

The president PTCL Mr. Hatem Bamatraf has said, It is our national responsibility to support the government, particularly collaborating with the ministry for the Education has a mounting significance for us.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms at the Cabinet division. The meeting was also attended by Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritimes Affairs, Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Ms. Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production and SAPM on establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab.

