PESHAWAR: On Saturday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s floods caused by the continuous, intense monsoon rains claimed the lives of at least 10 people, injured numerous more, and destroyed dozens of homes and other structures.

Four fatalities were reported, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in the Mardan district, followed by two in Swabi and one in each of the following districts: Bajaur, Mohmand, Swat, and Mansehra.

The PDMA issued a warning that the severe rains on Sunday and Monday would cause water levels to rise dangerously in the Kabul River and its tributaries, endangering human life and property in the Nowshera and Charsadda districts.

Additionally, it warned the appropriate authorities about the potential for flooding brought on by downpours and urged them to take precautions to limit damage.The government claimed that in Khyber, Buner, Swat, and other areas of the province, torrential rains devastated homes and infrastructure.

Three persons, including a woman, were murdered on Saturday in roof collapse incidents in the Chakaropul Misriabad neighbourhood of the Mardan district, according to Rescue 1122 personnel.

Workers from Rescue 1122 transported dead bodies and injured people to the Mardan Medical Complex.

A teenager who was swimming in the inundated Muhibanda creek also perished. Bilal, 16, was named as the individual.