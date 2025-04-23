ISLAMABAD: The contempt of court petitions filed against the superintendent of Adiala Jail for not meeting the founder of PTI have been fixed for hearing tomorrow.

According to the cause list issued by the Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court, the contempt of court petitions of National Assembly and Senate leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz have been fixed for hearing tomorrow.

The contempt of court petition of the founder of PTI, sister Aleema Khan, has also been fixed for hearing tomorrow. Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas will hear the contempt of court petitions tomorrow.

PTI leaders had filed contempt of court petitions after the jail meeting was not held despite the court order.

The petitions state that not meeting the founder of PTI despite the court order is tantamount to contempt of court orders.

Contempt of court proceedings have been requested against the Punjab Home Secretary and the jail superintendent.