PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned Federal Ministers Farogh Naseem, Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to CM Firdous Ashiq Awan and SAPM Shahzad Akbar in contempt of court case.

Justice Rooh ul Amin and Justice Ijaz Anwar heard the contempt of court case against federal ministers and special assistants in the Peshawar High Court.The Deputy Attorney General appeared in court. The petitioner took the position that after the decision of Pervez Musharraf case, all these people had held a press conference, insulting remarks were given in the press conference.

Justice Rooh ul Amin remarked that those who have been accused in contempt of court should appear in person at the next hearing. The Deputy Attorney General requested that he would discuss the case on behalf of the parties.On which Justice Rooh ul Amin remarked that whoever have been accused of contempt of court should appear in person then court will also listen to Deputy Attorney General. The court directed the federal ministers and special assistants to appear in person at the next hearing.It may be recalled that after the verdict in the Pervez Musharraf case, Federal Ministers Farogh Naseem, Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq and Shahzad Akbar held a press conference. NNI