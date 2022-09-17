Despite acknowledging that “angry” Son Heung-min has lost confidence, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has encouraged the South Korean striker to snap his goalless streak.

Son has now gone eight games without scoring since the start of the current campaign following another subpar showing in Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League loss for Tottenham against Sporting Lisbon.

In stark contrast to last season, when he and Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League’s top scorer honors, the 30-year-dry old’s spell is currently underway.

. It makes perfect sense, I appreciate how he seems a bit bothered by the situation because it suggests that he needs to try to fix it. Conte also told the media yesterday would want him.

We’re referring to Sonny, a crucial member of our squad.

You could feel a little emotionally and physically exhausted at the same time, especially if you play a large number of video games.

We’re talking about one of the top two players on our team.

Like Harry (Kane) before him, he may not be capable of participating right away in some games. But just to keep him safe, give him a chance to rest, conserve his energy, and help us win.

Dejan Kulusevski is competing for a spot in the Tottenham attack, but Son hasn’t been benched for his team since a trip to Bournemouth in 2020 when he was completely fit.

Since then, the South Korean has played nearly all of Tottenham’s available time and has scored 20 goals in each of the last two seasons.

Conte anticipates that Son will ultimately reclaim that kind of productive form.

The following season is harder when you score a lot of goals because you don’t start as the underdog but rather with Mohamed Salah as the top scorer, according to Conte.