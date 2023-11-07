ISLAMABAD: The US government is in constant contact with the caretaker government of Pakistan to stop the deportation of 25,000 Afghans from Pakistan.

In this regard, the American Embassy in Islamabad has established a hotline for the protection of these Afghans and has also issued letters for identification.

These are the people who left Afghanistan and moved to Pakistan for refuge before or after the Taliban came to power in Kabul.

In response to a questionnaire sent to the US Embassy, Ter Juman Jonathan said that the government of Pakistan is implementing a plan to forcefully expel Afghan refugees who do not have legal justification to stay in Pakistan.

However, shortly before and after the end of the deadline, American Ambassador Bloom contacted Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

According to American estimates, 25,000 Afghans are eligible for US immigration and resettlement, including various categories of people, including American forced asylum seekers and their families. The list is also shared.