The government has increased the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), adding financial hardships to the difficulties of the consumers who have termed the hike an economic murder ahead of winter season.

The price per kilogram of LPG has gone up by Rs6.99 per kg, leading to Rs82.54 rise for a standard domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg, according to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification.

As a result, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder will now be Rs2,879.10, up from Rs2,796.56 in August.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate.

As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 3.63pc. The average dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.046pc resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.82.54/11.8 kg cylinder.

The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs6.99, according to the authority.