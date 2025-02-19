ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that consultations are underway on regulating digital currency in Pakistan.

The Economic Advisory Council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which the council members expressed full confidence in the government’s policies and made suggestions for the future, which the Prime Minister welcomed.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that economic stability was not possible due to the efforts of a single individual, but rather the efforts of the entire team. We are determined to work harder for the sustainable development of the economy. We will take full advantage of the current potential for trade promotion in the region.

The Prime Minister said that we will enable the local industry to compete in the international market. The development of industry, agriculture, IT, employment generation and increase in exports are among the top priorities of the government. The government is also working to establish green data centers in the country.

He said that efforts are being made to increase the number of IT exports and freelancers by improving telecommunication services and providing internet access to remote areas in the country. Similarly, consultations are also underway regarding the regulation of digital currency.

Shahbaz Sharif said that today’s constructive discussion should be converted into a workable plan.

On this occasion, the participants said that Pakistan’s economy is stable and moving towards development. Production is increasing due to price stability. The government’s economic team has proven all estimates and analyses wrong. This is the first time that global economic institutions, the business community and investors have unanimously approved the government’s action plan.

The participants said that for the first time in the country’s history, the government is ensuring serious implementation of institutional reforms. We pay tribute to the Prime Minister for regularly consulting with the business community and all stakeholders. Development in all major sectors of the country was possible due to the government’s measures to improve the tax system, ease of regulations and provide a business and investor-friendly environment.

The participants in the meeting further said that for the first time in history, the business community has easy access to the government economic team and regular consultations are being held. The wheel of the country’s industry has been turned, the significant increase in exports in one month is the biggest proof of this. The prevention of smuggling has increased exports, which is a welcome development.

The meeting was attended by Jahangir Khan Tareen, Saqib Shirazi, Shahzad Saleem, Mosaddeq Zulqarnain, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Asif Pir, Zaid Bashir and Salman Ahmed, besides federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officials.