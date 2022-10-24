ISLAMABAD: On October 24 (today), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will go to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a statement released by the Foreign Office on Monday.

According to the announcement, Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Arabian kingdom’s crown prince and prime minister, extended an invitation to PM Shehbaz to visit the country.

The premier will speak with the Saudi Arabia crown prince when he is in Riyadh to evaluate the long-standing friendship between the two countries and to discuss ways to further deepen their extensive collaboration, particularly in the area of the economy.

The announcement stated, “The prime minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.”

Pakistan will be visited by the Saudi crown prince in November

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is said to be planning a trip to Pakistan in November, which prompted the visit.

Over the course of a recent phone call, PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to the prince. The flood situation in Pakistan was also a hot topic of conversation for the leaders.

After Pakistan’s new government took office in April of this year, the crown prince’s trip would be his first. The host government’s leadership and the crown prince will speak about bilateral, regional, and global issues of shared interest.