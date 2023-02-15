ISLAMABAD: China has declared that “technical issues” will cause it to temporarily close the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan.

No specific information was provided by the Chinese embassy regarding the nature of the issues or an anticipated date for the consular section’s reopening.

The Chinese embassy informed the public via a notification on its official website that the consular section would be temporarily closed. According to the statement, the shutdown will remain in effect until further instructions.

The warning states that the consular section of the Chinese embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed starting on February 13, 2023, until further notice, due to technical problems.

Due to the security situation, the Chinese government has also warned its citizens to exercise great caution while visiting Pakistan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ consular division informed its citizens on Saturday that there may be a possibility of extreme security in the nation.