ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to provide homes to the poor has started bearing fruit with the construction of 7,572 low cost houses at the cost of Rs 03 billion.

According to details, residents of 6,000 3-marla homes have secured possession while the remaining 1,500 houses will be handed over in the next month. Residents have begun paying back their home loans to the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that out of the initial Rs 3 billion, Rs 350 million has been returned to the exchequer. The Rs 350 million returned to the government would be given to even more people, he said.

Imran Khan said that Rs 10 to 15 billion more should be allocated for the project. “Fulfilling the dream of having their own home is a moment of joy for the less fortunate”, the PM said.