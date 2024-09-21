Kahota: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider has severely criticized the Prime Minister on the issue of constitutional amendment and appointment of judges and said that Shahbaz Sharif is busy in expanding the number of judges instead of helping the poor.

Addressing the International Law Conference at Kahota University, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that when we are in the opposition, we shout merit and merit, while when we get the position, we consider it as merit that we want to do.

Criticizing the prime minister, he said that it is not the prime minister’s job to select one of the four or five judges and make him the chief justice. .

He said that our justice system is very weak and obsolete which only causes problems for the poor man, the justice system and police station culture reflects the society, the judgments of civil cases last for generations while without political support in the police FI. If false FIR is registered, the common man gets pushed for justice.

Governor Punjab said that our police is under pressure of work, so their problems also have to be solved. The police will also have to provide facilities which are their right. Police need to improve salaries and revise duty hours

Sardar Salim Haider said that the number of pending cases in the courts is in lakhs and the people are pushing for justice, there is a need to change in the civil cases also keeping in mind the problems of the common man, a politician can solve all the problems of the society. He is aware but unfortunately his priorities change after getting the position.

He said that in four months as the governor, he saw the decisions of the ombudsman which are based on merit, there is a need to establish conciliation courts so that problems can be resolved at the local level, there is a dire need for reforms in the lower court as well. He said that the politicians know that the one who was picked from the seventh rank has hit the shoes, now is the time for the politicians to be aware because the arbitrary appointment of judges without seniority has always suffered.

Governor Punjab said that the Chief Justice should be made on merit and no one should be given extension, if the number one is not qualified then it is the bad luck of the nation, the situation will be better when the judges, generals, bureaucrats feel the pain of the country. The powerful classes who are sitting on the seats should run the affairs on merit.

He further said that correct yourself and do not see the faults of others. Instead of passing a bill for the poor, the Prime Minister is busy with the extension of judges, so he should be smart and let these things go.